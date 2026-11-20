Khloe Kardashian finally reveals why she's hesitant to date again

Khloe Kardashian has finally revealed why she’s hesitant to step back into the dating world again.

During the latest episode of her podcast, Wonder Land, the reality star revealed that she finds it difficult to pursue a romantic relationship.

“It’s just really hard for me to be in that headspace right now,” Khloe explained, adding that even the idea of entering into a romantic relationship feels difficult.

“So much has happened, and I’m in such a good place that I’m afraid to ever do something that might ever turn out the way that my past has been," she continued.

Nevertheless, the podcaster admitted that there are aspects of being in a relationship that she occasionally misses.

She mentioned that sometimes she wishes to be kissed but also clarified that she does not necessarily feel a desire to engage in sexual relations.

“I just miss like a normal nice hug,” Khloe said.

During a previous episode of her podcast, the co-founder of Good American claimed that she is single by choice.

“I’m so over talking about this, but I have been single, intentionally single, since my son has been born,” Khloe said. “He’s 4, and I love how present I get to be with my children.”

It is worth mentioning here that Khloe was previously in a relationship with Tristan Thompson. She shares two kids with Tristan.