Jorrybell Agoto dies at 32: Filipino actress' cause of death revealed

Jorrybell Agoto, best-known for her performance in the black comedy film Filipiñana, has passed away. She was 32 years old.

As per Deadline, the Filipino actress breathed her last on November 17 after losing a brave battle with lymphoma.

The Philippines-based production company, Epicmedia, also announced the death of the actress on social media on Thursday.

"We love you, Belle. No more pain," the production company penned alongside a posted poster from the film, Filipiñana.

As the heartbreaking news of Jorrybell's death broke out, the renowned filmmaker Rafael Manuel took to his social media handle to express his grief over the sudden loss.

"The tragedy of this loss cannot be put into words. The world has just lost one of its brightest stars," he wrote as per DailyMail.

"We have just lost a great friend. But our thoughts and prayers go out especially to Jorrybell’s family who have just lost a loving [older sister] and a devoted daughter," the Filipiñana's director added.

The Film Development Council of the Philippines also expressed its heartfelt condolences to the family of the late actress.

"The Film Development Council of the Philippines extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Ms. Jorrybell Agoto – Lead Actress, Filipiñana (1994–2026). Your contribution to the Philippine film industry will remain etched in our hearts. Thank you so much, and farewell, Jorrybell," the statement read.