Megyn Kelly calls out Leonardo DiCaprio for hosting controversial birthday party

Megyn Kelly labeled Leonardo DiCaprio as a “fat slob” in the blistering rant following his 52nd birthday celebrations.

The 56-year-old TV personality took aim at the actor after a bus filled with glamorous women was seen arriving at his birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday.

During the latest episode of her show, Megyn displayed a photograph of the women, followed by an image of the Titanic star strolling on a beach in Hawaii.

“He is a fat, bloated, slovenly, disgusting slob, that’s how Leonardo DiCaprio looks now,” she said.

“If you’re going to be arm candy at Leo’s party, girls, it’s a zero percent body fat situation. Get your s–t together so you can be ogled by the feminists like Justin Trudeau and the disgustingly, slovenly, former stars like Leonard DiCaprio who, he’s still a star, he used to be hot,” the TV host continued, referencing the party’s star-studded guest list.

“He used to be absolutely beautiful and lusted after by virtually every woman in America. What he’s allowed to happen to himself, I think, is a product of narcissism…” added Megyn.

Former Love Island contestant Courtney Borner was among the women seen stepping off a bus at a party hosted by the One Battle After Another star.

Casey Affleck, Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, Justin Trudeau, and Travis Barker also attended the glamorous bash held in LA on November 14.

According to Page Six, Leonardo's girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, was also present at the party.