'Hunger Games' star Glenn Close spills reality of being single mom in Hollywood

Glenn Close teared up recalling her emotional experience of raising her daughter, Annie Starke, as a single mother.

The 79-year-old actress, who recently received an Honorary Oscar at the 17th Governors Awards on Sunday, made an appearance on The View and reflected on the challenges she faced in her acting career as a single parent.

Recalling the ceremony, Glenn shared her sentiments while receiving the honor, “It was so emotional for me. It was hard to kind of assimilate as everything was happening. I felt I had to keep myself in neutral. It was very, very emotional.”

The moment became really close to Glenn's heart because her daughter was also sitting in the audience.

“And to have my daughter there,” Glenn shared while fighting back tears.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping star then reflected, “I was a single parent, you know? And there are times when you know you can’t be there, though, your child, that’s all they want. They want all of you.”

The doting mom went on to gush over her 38-year-old daughter, calling Annie a “spectacular human being."

She further noted that Annie is a “wonderful mother” to her grandson.

The show host, Whoopi Goldberg, chimed in, saying, “You raised a wonderful woman. That’s you."

During her acceptance speech at the Governor's Award, Glenn took a moment and said to her daughter, “You are my heart and soul. I share this with you, my darling girl."

"And to Mark, her husband, and my grandson Rory, the pain of leaving is always relieved by the joy of coming home. I love you beyond measure. What I do will always be for us," she added.