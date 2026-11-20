Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling get stuck between a rock and a hard place

One of Hollywood’s most private couples has trouble brewing and its coming straight from all the balance that is needed to make his dreams fit into the family he’s built.

The aspiring musician in question is Ryan Gosling, partner to Eva Mendes.

As for what the point of contention is, the issue is that Ryan wants to try a career as a musician “because he has the time and money to really give it everything he can.”

But thats exactly where the issue is because even though sources say it's something Eva ‘puts up with,’ the issue is tha recording music is one thing and touring that music is another.”

In her view, “It's one thing to take your wife and kids with you on a movie shoot but a rock tour is an entirely different matter,” according to Heat and the source.

“Ryan is making noise about touring the country with his new music and that's where Eva is going to draw the line, just like she did the last time he tried to pull this stunt, when they were still a relatively new couple.” But “she hates the idea of him disappearing off on tour for weeks at a time.” They admit.

Moreover, even though she “could go with him,” everyone’s saying the issue at the heart of it is their girls and that “it’s not like she wants to pack up the girls and have them living out of a tour bus.”

Near the end the insider said, “Eva is incredibly private and a complete homebody who’s in bed before 10pm most nights, so the rock’n’roll lifestyle just doesn’t fit.” So all she’s open to doing, is ‘finding a balance’ between encouraging this musical dream he has and “not letting it interfere with their family life.”

Before actually concluding they said, “everyone knows Eva calls the shots so if she puts her foot down about this it’s hard to imagine Ryan pushing back. The problem is that she doesn’t want to stifle him. Right now, it’s about finding a balance between encouraging this musical dream he has and not letting it interfere with their family life.”