Michael Douglas' daughter makes rare remark about having an older father

Michael Douglas' daughter, Carys, is opening up about her father's past cancer battle and reflecting on how her perspective has changed over the difficult period her family faced as she grew older.

The 23-year-old model reminisced about the time Michael battled Stage 4 throat cancer in 2010 in a recent interview with Elle.

Carys recalled, “As a child, I didn’t fully understand that my father could have died when I was 7."

At the time, Carys knew his condition was “serious,” but she “only now” can “begin to imagine what it would have been like to grow up without him.”

Carys further shared that the “illness brought us even closer and made me think about mortality.”

Michael later revealed that he had actually been battling tongue cancer. After undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatment, the Oscar-winning actor was declared cancer-free in 2011.

Carys also articulated her thoughts on having an older father, admitting that although it is “an enormous gift,” she sometimes does “wish” he wasn't his age.

But she admitted she is “very grateful for his experience and wisdom.”

She further explained, “I don’t think I’ll ever fully understand death or find a definitive answer."

Carys added, “Even so, it’s OK to think about it; illness forces you to live with that possibility every day.”

For those unaware, Michael tied the knot with Catherine Zeta-Jones in 2000. The couple are parents of Carys and a 26-year-old son, Dylan.

Michael is also the father of Cameron, whom he welcomed his first wife.