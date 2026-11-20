James Blunt makes hilarious joke after accepting Rolling Stone UK Icon Award

James Blunt did not miss the opportunity to joke about himself as he got honoured with the Icon Award at the ZYN Rolling Stone UK Awards.

The singer-songwriter, who recently fulfilled a tongue-in-cheek promise to adopt the name Ryan Bel Air after Airplane Mode reached number one, delivered one of the night's most entertaining speeches as he accepted the prize at London's Roundhouse on November 19, 2026.

Blunt immediately mocked the idea of being considered an icon, despite enjoying a career that has spanned more than two decades and produced global hits including You're Beautiful.

Taking to the stage, he said, "Thank you so f****** much. I was absolutely thrilled at the start of the evening when the nice gentleman from Rolling Stone magazine said that there is no such thing as bad music. And here I am."

The 52-year-old musician continued the self-deprecating theme by joking about his military background, saying, "Icon of the Year. To my knowledge, I am the only person here who has committed crimes against humanity, having left the military. But guys, level with me, I know I am not an icon."

Blunt then pointed towards host Danny Dyer and suggested the Rivals star was more deserving of the title. "The gentleman there behind me is an icon, I know I am not. I know I am just an internet meme at this stage."

The singer reflected on his unusual journey through the entertainment industry, acknowledging the highs and lows that have shaped his public image over the years.

"I aspired to be a rock star, I aspired to be in Rolling Stone magazine, and I became a one-hit wonder. And then I became Queen of Twitter, and then a sore loser and a sore second place as a Faithful in Traitors. But that long journey has brought me here, Icon of the Year. Rolling Stone, I'll f****** take it,” he exclaimed to the audience.

Blunt also had some advice for younger artists hoping to enjoy long careers in music, staying in his element, he quipped, "My dear young friends, if you stick around long enough, they will give you a f****** prize."

Comparing himself to Bill Nighy's ageing rock star character in the festive rom-com classic Love Actually, Blunt added, "I am feeling like Bill Nighy from Love Actually nowadays."

The speech ended with singer reflecting on the criticism that greeted parts of his early career. He recalled being named the recipient of an unwanted accolade by NME two decades ago before contrasting it with his latest honour.

"Thank you Rolling Stone UK. It's really hard to tell you what it really means. In 2006 I was awarded from NME the worst album of 2006. What a journey it's been. A journey of sex, drugs, and gentle crooning. Thank you,” James Blunt concluded.