Dolly Parton’s niece reveals how late aunt helps her even after death

Dolly Parton's niece Danielle has revealed how the star's own advice helped after her death.

The country icon died aged 80 in August this year, and now her 50-year-old niece, who was recently named the brand ambassador for the late star's estate, has revealed how some advice from her aunt helped her cope with her grief.

"Almost immediately right after she passed, I gave myself one day to sit around and cry and feel pitiful about it,” she expressed to E! News in a conversation.

She added, “Then the following day I had stuff to do, and I remember she'd always say, ‘Well, you just got to get your rear in gear and get to it.’ So that's what I did.”

Danielle hailed Dolly as "an incredible human" and admitted she felt like both a fan and a family member.

"Dolly was such an incredible human. I'm a fan of hers as much as I am a family member, and it's always nice, especially as a family member, to see somebody in your own family have a positive impact on other people,” she further told the outlet.

In October, Danielle told Extra that she is currently going through her “own cancer battle” two months after her aunt’s passing.

While she didn’t go into details about the type of cancer she has been diagnosed with, she did say she’s “stage zero” thanks to doctors catching things early and reassured, “I’m OK.”

Danielle went on to admit that Dolly was “devastated” when she told her of her own cancer battle.

“I didn’t know, like anybody else, what she was dealing with. I knew she was sick. And so she was just devastated that I was going through it, and I remember telling her, I’m like, ‘Look, you’ve gotta get it together. It ain’t that deep. I just wanted you to know ‘cause I was having a biopsy.’ She worried more about everybody else before she would ever let you know anything was wrong with her,” she had revealed.

It is also pertinent to mention that Dolly Parton passed away on August 25, aged 80, following a brief battle with an undisclosed type of cancer.