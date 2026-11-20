Steve Aoki makes hilarious joke over getting ‘a real job’

Steve Aoki has jokingly posted about his job searching escapades on LinkedIn.

The DJ initially set up a profile on the networking site earlier this week declaring that he had decided to “get a real job” on LinkedIn in his first post and “I’m running out of ways to explain to my son why he can’t throw food, but I get paid to do it every night.”

In a second post, with Aoki pictured in a suit, he declared, “Two gruelling hours of job hunting, I’ve made the difficult decision to take an intentional micro-sabbatical.”

“I found a remote job that requires three days in the office, wrote a cover letter for a company I discovered 11 minutes ago, and had an existential crisis when asked where I see myself in five years. I don’t even know what time zone I’m in. So I’m stepping back to recharge and focus on what keeps me grounded: traveling the world, DJing until 3AM, and being screamed at by thousands of strangers,” he hilariously added.

“I expect to resume my job search later this week. Please respect my privacy during this difficult time,” Steve further quipped.

Then in a third post, he went on to say he was “back from my sabbatical” and he had “decided to become a thought leader.”

Steve then mockingly listed what he believes would help his chances of becoming a thought leader including a notes app which is useful for “song ideas, business plans, and a reminder to BUY DIAPERS” a group chat with “792 unread messages. I thumbs-up the latest one so everyone thinks I’m caught up. That’s leadership” and cake which is “the most effective networking tool. Nobody forgets getting hit in the face with a sheet cake.”

“Please hire me. I don’t know how much more thought leadership I have in me,” he concluded with the mentioned punchline.

It is pertinent to mention that Steve Aoki has become known for his cake-throwing antics, covering crowds that attend his DJ sets in dessert since 2011.

He’s come under controversy because of it as well, through the years for the stunt, but has defended so-called “caking”, saying that it is a “tool of expression” in his live shows.