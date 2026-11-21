Morgan Fairchild, sister Cathryn Hartt 'surprise' fans with unexpected move

Morgan Fairchild recently shared the reason behind hosting a podcast with her sister Cathryn Hartt.

The 76-year-old American actress gave an interview to PEOPLE magazine about her decision to join OnlyFans, revealing how she considers the platform an extension of her online “community.”

Fairchild explained that turning her weekly phone call with her sister into a podcast, 2 Bitches from Texas, is her way to strengthen her community and stay in touch with her fans.

She said, “We’ve covered a broad gamut of people. We like to surprise people. We like to keep it fresh. We don’t want it to be all one thing.”

“Cathryn and I realized we were missing each other a lot, because she teaches acting at night. She’s the one with the Juilliard degree.”

“And I’m usually working during the day, so we kept missing each other because of work schedules. During COVID, we worked out a thing where when she finished teaching and would drive to her lake house, for about an hour and a half drive, we would just take that time to talk on the phone,” the FRIENDS star explained.

Hartt went on to add that they always loved working together and launching their podcast is a way of reliving the old memories together.

She detailed, “What I’m trying to do with the podcast and with OnlyFans is to let people know they are not alone and to engage people. I want to get them to laugh and get them to think about issues, but in a fun way. And so that has been great fun. The podcast has been great fun and it’s getting me to catch up with some old friends.”

Talking about who she wants to interview on the podcast, Fairchild said, “I’d love to get Henry Winkler on. I’d love to get Jane Fonda on.”

“I have such a broad interest and friends in so many different areas, and we have had very eclectic people,” the Search for Tomorrow actress quipped.