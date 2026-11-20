Tiger Woods, Vanessa Trump set to rock White House with major move

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are reportedly all set to tie the knot after spending a year dealing with troubles in their personal lives.

For those unaware, the American professional golfer and the former wife of Donald Trump Jr. started dating in late 2024 and made their relationship public in March 2025. However, they faced crises in their personal lives as Tiger endured physical injuries, legal troubles, and substance abuse. While Vanessa, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in April of this year, was declared cancer-free six months after her diagnosis in October.

An insider told Radar Online that Tiger and Vanessa have grown closer after going through different setbacks together; however, he still feels anxious about asking her regarding marriage.

The source said, "He's a man in love, but he's also got a lot of baggage from his first marriage.”

"His breakup with Elin was horrible, and when you get right down to it, that's really what's been holding him back from proposing to Vanessa. He's afraid he's going to fail again. But he also knows he has to take a leap of faith,” they shared.

Tiger was married to Elin Nordegren from 2004 to 2010 and welcomed two children with her: daughter Sam Alexis Woods in 2007 and son Charlie Axel Woods in 2009. The couple’s six-year marriage ended because of his cheating scandals, which exposed his infidelity.

Meanwhile, Vanessa and Donald Jr. were married from 2005 to 2019, and welcomed five children together; Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe.

According to the insider, President Donald Trump’s former daughter-in-law’s wedding to Tiger will definitely rock the White House.

"Tiger doesn't want to jinx what they have, because things are going so well, but he also knows it's time to make things official. When it actually happens is anyone's guess, but it will probably be sooner rather than later,” said the source.