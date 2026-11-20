Martin Short breaks silence on ruining Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's nuptials

Selena Gomez recently got candid and reminisced about how Martin Short ruined her wedding day.

For those unaware, the 34-year-old American actress and singer tied the knot with Benny Blanco on September 27, 2025, in Santa Barbara, California, nearly a year after their engagement in December 2024.

Gomez and Short appeared on the Thursday, November 19 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote the forthcoming sixth season of their mystery comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building.

While touching on different topics, the conversation soon turned to her big day, with Short sharing that he accidentally ruined her perfect nuptials by cutting into her wedding cake before it was served.

The 76-year-old Canadian comedian and actor revealed that he offered his other Only Murders in the Building co-star Steve Martin a piece as he was all set to depart, as he thought each seating area had its own cake but he later found out it was the wedding cake after cutting it twice.

He said, “I tried to fix it with a fork. This was about an hour before it was to be presented. And so I turned to Paul Rudd and said, ‘So, do we just leave?’”

Luckily, both legendary Hollywood stars managed to save the cake, recalling that Martin suggested him to the bride about the grave mistake after “a month or so.”

Kimmel then asked Gomez how she reacted to the mishap, to which she said, “He apparently insisted no one tell me. They’d managed to put it together and I didn’t care. I was there, but I didn’t know what happened.”

“Then all of a sudden, somebody comes up and they’re like, ‘Marty cut your cake and I think was eating it. I was like, ‘Oh.’”

“So I run. He looks like a little dog with his tail between his legs. And I go, ‘I heard you ate my cake,’” the Calm Down hitmaker shared, making the audience erupt into laughter.

It is pertinent to mention that Selena Gomez and Martin Short’s show Only Murders in the Building season 6 is set to be released on Hulu on Tuesday, December 8, 2026.