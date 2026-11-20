Jennifer Aniston tried to save Matthew Perry before 'FRIENDS' reunion: Source

It is being reported that Jennifer Aniston wanted the 2021 reunion of FRIENDS to be cancelled due to her late co-star Matthew Perry’s health woes.

For those unaware, FRIENDS: The Reunion is a 104-minute unscripted special that premiered on HBO Max on May 27, 2021. The special brought six main cast members back together on the original Stage 24 soundstage at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank.

Perry suffered from severe addictions to drugs and alcohol for years and succumbed to the acute effects of ketamine at the age of 54 on October 28, 2023.

An insider told Radar Online, "Jennifer was worried about him and didn't want the reunion to come at the expense of his well-being.”

The Morning Show star was worried about Perry and was convinced that he would not be able to face cameras due to his mental health, as he almost died after his colon burst from opioid abuse in 2018.

On the other hand, Perry remained adamant about his former co-stars, including Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Courtney Cox, for the much-awaited FRIENDS reunion.

Notably, the main reason he showed up to FRIENDS: The Reunion was because he wanted to show his fans that he had achieved sobriety and was doing well in life.

"Because his health was so bad, he hadn't really been out in public since 2018," but the main reason for his appearance in the reunion was "[he] wanted to be like, 'I'm here. I'm good, everything's fine,’” his sister Mia Perry Bowick said.

The source shared, “Jennifer wanted Matthew to be safe, but he wanted to show everyone he was still standing. She was trying to protect her friend, but she couldn't make those choices for him.”

"The heartbreaking truth is that nobody around him seemed to be protecting him, and he wasn't protecting himself, either. But Jennifer could see how vulnerable he was, and she wanted someone to step in,” they concluded.