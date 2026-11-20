Ian McKellen left 'heartbroken' after unexpected death of his close pal Patrick Stewart

Ian McKellen has reportedly caused fears among his family and friends after the death of his closest friend, Patrick Stewart.

For those unaware, Stewart passed away at the age of 86 on October 28, 2026. As per his death certificate, the diseases that played a major role in his death were cardiopulmonary arrest and a neurocognitive disorder with Lewy body.

An insider told Radar Online that McKellen has been suffering from overwhelming grief, putting his inner circle on edge, as he does not seem to be doing well ever since he lost Stewart.

The source revealed, "Ian's absolutely heartbroken. Patrick wasn't just someone he'd worked with. He was one of his dearest friends. Ian even officiated Patrick's wedding [to widow Sunny Ozell]. That's how close they were."

"William Shatner, Hugh Jackman, Ricky Gervais, Minnie Driver, and so many more have been reaching out and sharing their memories of Patrick, but it's hard to imagine any of them will take this as hard as Ian will.”

“Nobody in Hollywood knew Patrick the way Ian did – they were like brothers,” the insider said.

Notably, McKellen is not taking a break to heal himself and is pushing himself to continue his work, which is adding fuel to his condition.

Referring to his sudden fall on a stage during his performance in London two years ago, they added, “After everything he went through with that awful fall, he's a lot more vulnerable.”

"Everyone's rallying around and making sure he has company and knows he can call whenever he needs someone,” concluded the insider.