Matthew Rhys recalls how awkward joke ruined his chance to play James Bond

Matthew Rhys has revealed how an awkward joke during his audition may have cost him the chance to play James Bond in 2006's Casino Royale.

The 52-year-old Welsh actor recalled the embarrassing moment during a 2023 interview with Conan O'Brien, which has resurfaced. Rhys said he was among several actors invited to meet the Bond producers and discuss how they would approach the famous spy character.

When the producers asked what he would do differently if he got the role, Rhys struggled to come up with an answer. He eventually joked that Bond should have a limp.

However, the joke did not get the reaction he expected.

“It got worse. It went very quiet,” Rhys recalled. Instead of stopping, he decided to make another joke and suggested giving Bond an eye patch.

The actor admitted that the situation became even more awkward, and the meeting effectively ended shortly afterwards.

“That was my Bond moment. I think about that often,” he said.

Rhys also admitted that he still has no idea what answer would have impressed the producers. He wondered how Daniel Craig, who eventually landed the role, handled the same question.

Craig went on to play Bond in five films, ending his run with No Time to Die in 2021.

During the interview, O'Brien told Rhys he would have been a great choice for the role. The actor also joked that he had been so confident about his chances that he had practically told his family he was going to become 007.

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson has reportedly been selected as the next James Bond.

Denis Villeneuve is set to direct the upcoming film, which will be produced by Amazon MGM Studios.