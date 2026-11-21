Rob Lowe explains reason he agreed to work with conservative writer Ben Shapiro

Rob Lowe had no problem working with conservative commentator Ben Shapiro on his new film, Confession, despite their possible political differences.

The discussion opened during his appearance on the Second Thought podcast on Tuesday, where he revealed that he immediately offered himself for the role after reading Shapiro's script.

“I called Ben and said, ‘This is fantastic.’ And he was like, ‘Well, do you think you know anybody 50-ish, leading man who would not be scared just because I wrote it?’ And I go, ‘Yeah, me.’”

When Shapiro asked if he was comfortable with the decision, Lowe explained that he had worked with writers from across the political spectrum.

“I’ve worked with the most left-wing writers in the world. Why wouldn’t I also work with the most right-wing writers in the world?” the actor said.

Confession, directed by Václav Marhoul, is set in Moscow in 1938 during Stalin's rule. Lowe plays a Soviet spy who is tortured. The film also stars James Franco, Nick Nolte, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Emile Hirsch.

Lowe described the role as a rare opportunity, saying it allowed him to take on a dramatic character unlike anything he had played before.

The actor also revealed that the film struggled to attract interest from film festivals and potential distributors. After receiving little response, The Daily Wire, the conservative media company co-founded by Shapiro, took on its distribution.

The film was released on The Daily Wire's streaming platform on November 11, alongside a limited theatrical screening.

Lowe said he was happy the film finally had an opportunity to reach audiences.

The actor also recently appeared in The Musical and is preparing for the November 24 release of his Netflix documentary, Rob Lowe: The Outsider.