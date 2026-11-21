Nicola Peltz goes unfiltered about hateful comments

Nicola Peltz says she reads “new lies” about herself every day as the rift between her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, and his family continues.

She made the revelation on Thursday night during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories when a fan asked what keeps her going through “hate” and her “worst days.”

In her response, Peltz said, “It’s not always easy.”

“There are times it really affects me and makes me sad because I can’t help but read the comments.”

She continued, “It’s especially hard when every day I read new lies about me being spread.“

She said she believes “the truth always comes out,” so she tries to stay positive and spread love.

In the same Q&A, another fan asked her favourite thing about Brooklyn, to which the actress replied that he said he has the “biggest and most genuine heart.”

Her post comes days after reports that Brooklyn’s trademark application for his hot sauce brand, Cloud23, was abandoned.

The name honours his father, David Beckham, whose soccer jersey number was 23. Brooklyn first applied in 2022, when relations with his parents were reportedly good. The application lapsed after filing requirements were not met.

The couple has stayed apart from David and Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn’s three siblings, Romeo, 24, Cruz, 21, and Harper, 15.

In January, Brooklyn accused his parents of trying to “ruin” his relationship with Peltz. He said he does not want to reconcile. In August, the couple also renewed their vows without his family there.