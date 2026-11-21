Diplo opens up about his complicated relationship with love

Diplo has given an insider look at his private life, elaborating his sexuality and how he looks at love.

The Grammy-winning producer, 48, touched upon the topic during an appearance on journalist Yale Breslin’s podcast, Office Of, where he served as the first guest of its second season.

“I’ve had gay experiences,” Diplo admitted, adding that he would not rule out the possibility of dating people of the same gender.

“I’ve loved men too,” he added, before elaborating he does not picture himself marrying or entering a serious relationship with one.

He also reflected on his experiences with women, saying he has struggled to understand romantic love because he has been afraid of it. Becoming a father, however, gave him a clearer sense of what love means.

“With my children, I found that to be real love. Pure love,” explained Diplo, who has faced scrutiny several times over the years, including sexual misconduct allegations that he has denied.

With his eldest son nearing high school graduation, Diplo said he has become increasingly conscious of how little time he has left with his children.

He also discussed the pressure he once felt to meet traditional expectations of masculinity, admitting that he found it difficult to show vulnerability or talk openly about mental health.