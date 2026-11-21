Hailey Bieber recalls breaking period that pushed her to suicidal thoughts

Hailey Bieber has revealed that years of online harassment amid her rumoured feud with Selena Gomez pushed her to a point where she questioned whether she should still be alive.

The Rhode skincare founder opened up about the experience during an appearance at the New York Times' DealBook Summit this week.

During the talk, she recalled receiving death wishes from strangers on social media, saying, "I had people telling me to kill myself in the comments every single day."

The 29-year-old also described being yelled at in public and seeing people set up tip jars at Starbucks to encourage customers to choose between her and Gomez.

"I had never experienced anything like that before," she explained. Hailey added that the intensity of the hatred made her feel as though "maybe it would be better if I wasn't here anymore."

The backlash mostly stemmed from online speculation that she and Gomez were rivals because of their relationships with Justin Bieber as the Canadian singer dated Gomez on and off for eight years before marrying Hailey in 2018.

Although the two women posed together at the Academy Museum gala in October 2022, the two are still rumoured to have tension between them.

The online hate escalated to a point that Gomez publicly asked her followers to stop sending Hailey hateful messages and death threats back in September 2023.

Hailey subsequently thanked the singer for speaking out, saying they had been discussing ways to put an end to the scrunity over their relationship.

Speaking about social media this week, Hailey admitted that the scrutiny still affects her. "I care too much to be that person that tries to pretend like it doesn't bother me," she said.

The mother of one also acknowledged the difficulty of limiting her screen time, explaining that she tries to put her phone away and focus on being present.