Zara Larsson reveals her hobby that keeps her calm: ‘I feel very aligned’

Zara Larsson just admitted that her background in dancing helps her to stay calm.

The Lush Life singer won Sweden's equivalent of the Got Talent competition series when she was just 10 and went on to join the Royal Swedish Ballet School.

The 28-year-old told Glamour that ballet served as a creative outlet for her endless energy and credited its structure with helping to teach her discipline.

"I feel like my personality type could have gone completely... wrong and started doing bad things for attention, or just to satisfy my... arghhh!" she said. "And I think dancing really calmed my brain and helped me a lot with life."

Zara has been showing off her dance moves during her high-energy concerts on the Midnight Sun Tour, which concluded earlier this month.

Now she is expected to take to the stage at the iconic Coachella festival in California in April 2027.

While some musicians find a global trek gruelling, the Midnight Sun singer, who has been touring solidly since 2024, enjoys being on the road.

"I really like touring. I know a lot of artists don't like it, they don't like to be away from home or to do the same show again, again and again, but I really enjoy that," she explained. "In a weird way, it's like the strongest sense of a routine that I have, even though it's a lot of travelling and different places."

"I'm having so much fun, I feel strong, I feel healthy. I'm just really happy and I'm not really stressed in life. I feel very content, I feel very aligned and like, I'm proud of what I do,” Zara Larsson concluded.