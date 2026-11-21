James Bond shooting home: Will Robert Pattinson's 007 film return to the original studio?

Of the 25 Bond films, 23 were filmed at iconic Pinewood Studios in the U.K. However, it is unclear if the Robert Pattinson-led movie will be shot there.



But Andrew M. Smith, the studio's corporate affairs director, is hopeful the forthcoming 007 film will choose the studio for the shooting.

Speaking at the Doha Industry Days, he optimistically shared, “I’m thrilled that Bond’s been announced. We’re talking about it. We’re the home of Bond. Fingers crossed.”

However, it may prove challenging because Pinewood's sister studio, Shepperton Studios - with whom Amazon has a deal - has currently given space to the streamer's another key project, Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, whose season four will begin filming sometime in 2028.

That said, Denis Villeneuve, the director of the upcoming Bond film, selected Robert Pattinson for the coveted role, and, in his latest interview, acknowledged that his choice would inevitably disappoint some fans.

He told GQ magazine, “At the end of the day, the truth is, no matter who I choose, some people will be excited, and others will be disappointed."

Pattinson won the race for Bond among a batch of known actors who were under consideration for the role, including, as reports stated, Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor, Nicholas Hoult and Jack Lowden.