Lana Del Rey, Jeremy Dufrene put infidelity rumors to rest with public appearance

Lana Del Rey and her husband Jeremy Dufrene stepped out in Miami this week for the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI.

The couple looked loved-up as they posed for photos inside the party together, with Del Rey even posing with a custom GTA-themed Birkin handbag from Privé Porter, as per Daily Mail.

Del Rey has a song on the game's soundtrack, while both she and Dufrene voice fictional radio hosts in the game as well.

This comes after, just last month, Dufrene hit back at false allegations that he had been unfaithful to the Born to Die songstress.

After the sensational rumor first surfaced online, it was repeated on the Instagram gossip account Celebritea Blinds by an anonymous female influencer, who noted the claim remained “completely unverified” at that time.

“What if Lana Del Rey's so-called fairytale marriage is actually turning into the exact kind of relationship she spent her entire career singing about?” the influencer asked.

Dufrene leapt into the comments and raged, “Who is this rumor spreading b***h?,” before reassuring his wife's fans, “Y'all don't believe this.”

He insisted he was “with Lana 24-7 or she knows exactly where or what I'm doing. She's seen this and was like what bull s**t. Lady go fly a kite if you know how.”

The 51-year-old, who conducts alligator tours in Louisiana, concluded his message with emojis of a kite and a hand giving the middle finger.

This comes after Del Rey marked her second wedding anniversary with Dufrene in September by posting never-before-seen Instagram images of their nuptials.

One reel showed the star decked out in her bridal gown as she and her new husband shared a kiss at the altar.

Jeremy Dufrene exchanged vows with Lana Del Rey at an intimate ceremony on the Louisiana bayou in September 2024, a mere month after their romance went public.