Rosalia reveals her favourite Taylor Swift song: 'the one I really love'

Rosalia just returned the praise Taylor Swift had given her.

After the Patient Zero hitmaker called the Spanish singer’s album Lux, “perfect” Rosalia gushed that Swift herself was a “master” songwriter.

The Grammy-nominated star then revealed that she is huge Taylor Swift fan and particularly loves the song, Wildest Dreams.

According to Rolling Stone, Rosalia said during a red-carpet interview for the Los40 Music Awards in Barcelona, “To me, she’s a master, honestly. I think she’s incredible.”

“I prefer individual songs rather than albums. There’s one I really love, Wildest Dreams. It’s one of the songs I’ve listened to the most in my entire life,” she added.

This comes after Swift spoke at a Golden Globes press conference, saying, “Two perfect albums that I love and that I kept coming back to are from Olivia Dean and Rosalia.”

The Blank Space crooner continued, “For Rosalia, she has created an ambitious and expansive concept album that could’ve only come from her vital life experience. Those albums are marvelous because they’re human, they’re made for people and are about the human experience; that’s why humans connect with them.”

Despite their mutual admiration, Swift and Rosalia’s are set to go head-to-head at the 2027 Grammys Awards.

The pair will face-off in a several categories including Album of the Year for Rosalia’s Lux and Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl, as well as Record of the Year for Berghain and The Fate of Ophelia.

Rosalia showered herself in champagne after discovering she is the second most-nominated act at next year's ceremony, behind RAYE (11), with her album LUX bagging 10 nominations.

Nine are for Rosalia herself, while Noah Goldstein earned a nod for his work on the project in the Producer of the Year, Non-Classical category.

Following the nominations reveal, Rosalia shared a video of herself spraying a bottle of bubbly in celebration, captioning the clip, "The LUX 10 NOMINATIONS!!!!!!!!!!!AAAAAAAAAAA @grammys (sic)"

In the category, LUX will go head-to-head with Olivia Dean's The Art of Loving, Olivia Rodrigo's You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl, Ella Langley's Dandelion, Bruno Mars' The Romantic, Phoebe Bridgers' Lost Weekend and RAYE's THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.