Charlie Sheen seeks redemption after being ‘unkind’ to Rob Lowe

Charlie Sheen just admitted that he regrets the “unkind and unfair” tweets he sent about Rob Lowe.

The 61-year-old actor stated that he was out of order with his prior negative tweets about the St. Elmo’s Fire actor and issued an apology to Lowe during his appearance on Charlie’s Mostly Sheenius with Charlie Sheen podcast.

Charlie told Rob, “You know, I like to clear the air. I like to, you know, not pretend like something didn’t happen or whatever. I think it’s juvenile, and I think it’s how we grow is to just be honest. And you know I’ve sent a few tweets, back when they were tweets, just some stuff about you that was really unkind and unfair.”

He did not go into details about the messages but said they were sent before he got sober in 2017. Rob thanked Charlie for his apology but insisted he could not recall the content either.

“And if I did [see them], I just went, ‘Well, that’s you know, Charlie’s... one day he’s going to get it. Which you did,” Rob added of the tweets.

Charlie previously confessed he "felt awful" hanging around with Rob, his older brother Emilio Estevez and the rest of the Brat Pack before getting famous himself.

He told the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast, "It felt awful. I felt like I was just taking up the rear. I felt like a valet on certain nights."

Charlie also talked about how, even when he "was in the mix" during nights out with the likes of Judd Nelson, Lowe and Andrew McCarthy, he still didn't get the same amount of attention.

"It felt the worst when (they got) all the attention from the pretty girls, and they would all go home with them, and I would just go home,” he stated, adding, "I think there's a line in (my new) book that my inner bear had been poked and it lit a fire, and you couldn't see it from the f****** moon."

Charlie Sheen also came clean about the fact that he pursued an acting career himself so he could enjoy the same "perks" that the Brat Pack did. "I didn't give a s*** about acting.”

"I wasn't looking at that, just like, if I can just get a job that everybody lines up to go see, then that's how my nights will end. I mean, seriously, that kind of was the inspiration,” he said as he discussed the reason he pursued acting.