Nick Cannon shares alarming health update amid lupus battle: 'Pray for me'

Nick Cannon has shared a major update about his health amid his ongoing battle with lupus.

On Friday, the 46-year-old comedian shared a photo of himself from a hospital bed on his Instagram account and requested his fans to keep him in their prayers.

“This world can definitely take a lot out of you! Pray for me y’all,” Nick penned, adding the hashtag “#LupusWarrior” to the post.

Source: Nick Cannon's Instagram Story

For those unaware, the Masked Singer host was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus in 2012.

As per the Mayo Clinic, Lupus “is a condition in which the body’s immune system attacks its own tissues and organs."

This can result in “swelling and irritation, called inflammation, that may affect joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs.”

Recently, in an interview with Us Weekly, Nick spoke about his battle with lupus.

“When I got diagnosed… [it felt] so life-altering,” he said. “Now, it becomes like, ‘So what?’ It’s a part of my life. It keeps me in check."

"I have to eat correctly, get rest and exercise twice a day," the Wild ’n Out host continued. “I work out to stay alive."

Nick added, “It’s a challenge, but I’m built for it.”