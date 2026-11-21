Melania Trump warns son Barron about 'dangerous world out there'
Melania Trump gives frightening warning to 20-year-old son Barron as he steps into adulthood
Melania Trump recently lifted the lid on one piece of advice she gave to her son Barron about dating.
During the Friday, November 20 episode of her new Prime Video docuseries, MELANIA, the First Lady of the United States, shared some words of wisdom with her 20-year-old son, Barron, as he navigates the dating scene.
In the docuseries, Melania said, “I always say it’s a dangerous world out there and be careful.”
She went on to clarify that her son can always reach out to her for advice, and she did not mean to terrify her, saying that she wants her to live a regret-free life.
“I will always be there for him. We have very open communication regarding life. I will always be there for him. I am, and I will always be. And he knows that he’s my priority, and he will always be my priority,” the former model explained.
Melania also gushed over her parenting style, stating, “I’m a very cool mom to Barron, and I remind him all the time.”
Talking about Barron’s future plans, she said stepping into politics and following in the footsteps of his father, President Donald Trump, will completely be his decision.
“I think it’s very important that he lives the life that he wants and what makes him happy. I don’t like to be controlling over him. He has his own mind, his own character, his own beliefs, and I respect that,” Melania quipped.
It is pertinent to mention that Melania Trump has one biological son, Barron, with President Donald Trump.
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