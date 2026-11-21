Pete Davidson, Sarah Jane Nader are not dating: confirms source

Pete Davidson and Sarah Jane Nader are not in a relationship.

On Friday, an insider confirmed to US Weekly that the comedian, 32, and the TV personality, 24, are just close friends.

Speculations about Pete and Sarah dating began to circulate after the two were seen on a night out in New York City in August.

For those unaware, Pete was previously in a relationship with Elsie Hewitt. He shares an 11-month-old daughter named Scottie with the model.

The two parted ways in May 2025 after just over a year of dating.

“They are still sorting things out as it pertains to their split,” the insider said at the time. “They tried to make it work but there were different stressors, including having a baby together as two people who didn’t yet know each other that well."

"They are both trying to make it work and have made accommodations in their schedules for the baby," the confidant continued. “They are still rooting for each other but are each going their own ways, outside of working to coparent and focusing on their baby."

Later, an insider revealed that Pete and Elsie were “moving forward” after their split.

“Their communication has improved,” the source shared. “They’ve been working together on parenting. Pete has adjusted his schedule to be there for their daughter."

"Pete and Elsie both wanted [the relationship] to work and it didn’t," a tipster added.