Chris Columbus drops his bombshell take on 'Home Alone' reboot after Catherine O’Hara's death

Chris Columbus recently shared his opinion on a reboot of the famous Christmas comedy film Home Alone.

In an interview with Variety on Friday, November 20, the director of Home Alone stated he doesn’t think a reboot will work without the late Catherine O’Hara.

Articulating his thoughts, Columbus said, “Catherine, as I’ve always said, is 50% of Home Alone. There’s the yin and yang of Home Alone: Catherine O’Hara and Macaulay Culkin.”

“Without those two in the film, there is no film, because they create the emotional epicenter of that film,” he quipped.

When he was told about the high chances of another Home Alone with Macaulay Culkin, Columbus said the film would be a success with the original cast.

The Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone director said, “I think you potentially could still entertain the idea of doing another Home Alone with the cast.”

“Not any of these ridiculous follow-ups to the first. And I only say ridiculous because it’s weird with filmmakers. They don’t understand why that cast works so well. It’s always about the cast. It’s like The Goonies. It’s about the cast,” Chris Columbus remarked.

It is pertinent to mention that Catherine O’Hara played the role of Kate, the mother of eight-year-old Kevin, in Home Alone. The legendary Canadian-American actress and comedian died from a pulmonary embolism (a blood clot in the lungs) at the age of 71 on January 30, 2026, with rectal cancer listed as the underlying cause on her death certificate.