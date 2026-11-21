Kristen Stewart apology to Robert Pattinson gets renewed attention after his James Bond casting

Kristen Stewart’s apology to former boyfriend Robert Pattinson was used to mock the actress after the latter was named as the next James Bond recently.

She had apologized to long-term boyfriend and "Twilight" co-star in 2012 for a fling in which she was photographed kissing and embracing the director of her most recent movie, Rupert Sanders.

Sanders had also issued a statement saying he was "utterly distraught" over the pain he has caused to his wife and children following his indiscretion with the then 22-year-old actress that made headlines around the world.

When Amazon MGM ​Studios announced on Monday that Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond, hundreds of people took to social media, mocking the actress for the "mistake" she had done by cheating on Pattinson.

In a statement to People magazine, Steward had said, "I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry."

Stewart and Pattinson portrayed the vampire-human couple of the "Twilight" series of blockbuster romance movies who are deeply in love in the films.

Stewart, who publicly came out gay in February 2017, married screenwriter Dylan Meyer in April 2025.