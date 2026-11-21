Marion Cotillard hilariously admits she still isn't sure she understands 'Inception'

When Inception was out in 2010, it was a spectacular hit, yet it confused some viewers with its complicated plot. Marion Cotillard is one of them.



What is striking is that she was in the cast of Christopher Nolan's film, playing Mal Cobb.

When asked, "Does she understand Christopher Nolan’s famously complex film?"

She hilariously replied, “I don’t know…I thought I had. Maybe I have. And maybe I haven’t.”

Her remarks come at the Marrakech Film Festival, where she is serving on the judging panel.

Regarding her role as a judge, she ironically said, “I consider myself as part of an audience: I’m here to be touched, to be taken by stories.”

Still part of a nine-member jury, the actress said her vote toward selecting this year's winner is based on how much the film "moved her."

“When I can watch a movie, and I can laugh and smile and be questioned at the same time," she said.

“When there’s a story that on the paper I wouldn’t be very interested [in], and the filmmaker who tells the story will open a new vision for me.”

Apart from this, Cotillard shared how she prefers to watch films, saying, “I don’t know anything about the movies we’re gonna see; I haven’t seen a single image. That’s how I love to see movies; I don’t want to have any information.”

There are 14 films in competition, from which the jury will select the winner, who will receive the festival’s Étoile d’Or.