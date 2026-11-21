Candace Cameron Bure shares her festive season plans after becoming grandmother: 'I'm thrilled'

Candace Cameron Bure recently opened up about her holiday plans as a grandmother of two.

For those unaware, Bure welcomed her grandchildren in the span of two months, as her son Lev and daughter-in-law Elliot embraced fatherhood in August of this year, while her daughter Natasha Bure Perry and her husband, Bradley Steven Perry, welcomed their first child in October.

The 50-year-old American actress and author gushed over her grandkids, Bond and Winnie, in a talk with PEOPLE magazine, saying, “They are just the cutest.”

She added, “I know everyone’s grandchild is the cutest baby in the whole world, and mine are the cutest in the whole world because they’re mine!”

Bure went on to add that she is “taking it all in, just holding them and spending time with them” as much as she can.

“They’re just so sweet. I can’t get enough of them,” the Fuller House star remarked, noting that she is excited as the “whole family [will be] together” on the forthcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas.

She shared, “Some family is flying in, and Natasha and Bradley are coming up. It’s going to be a big family Thanksgiving and Christmas, and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

“I can’t intake them enough. I just want to kiss their little hands and feet and face and all the things. I have to chill out because I can’t love them hard enough,” Candace Cameron Bure said.