Sam Palladio breaks silence on 'Nashville' costar Hayden Panettiere's tragic death

Sam Palladio has finally broken the silence on the tragic death of his Nashville costar Hayden Panettiere.

During the latest episode of The Dory Jackson Interview series, the 40-year-old actor shared his working experience with Hayden in the TV series.

“She was just an absolute star. I mean, undeniable,” Sam recalled. “Had this energy, this vibrance, this smile, this laugh ... which she just brought into every room, and then was just such an incredible actress.”

The English star said that he remains in awe of his late co-star's abilities to this day.

“I’m dyslexic, so I have a real trouble learning lines and stuff,” Sam explained. “And she’d just be like a computer, you know, the most locked in, emotionally available.”

The Runner Runner actor also lauded Hayden's ability to make every line of dialogue feel authentic.

“Every word [was] just so believable,” Sam recalled. “Her talent was huge."

“We loved her," he added.

During the interview, Sam revealed that the late actress faced significant personal challenges during their time on the TV series.

“I think it was a difficult job for her,” he said. “She was dealing with a lot of private stuff, a lot of troubles and traumas from, you know, just growing up in an industry that doesn’t always provide support and comfort.”

It is worth mentioning here that Hayden was found unconscious at her residence in South Carolina on August 16.