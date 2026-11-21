Norah O'Donnell’s CBS return raises eyebrows

Norah O'Donnell has made a surprising CBS comeback.

According to Radar Online, the former evening news anchor’s CBS return sparked attention following a promotional photo in which she was displayed taking centre stage, while her CBS co-workers, including Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil, and Margaret Brennan, appeared in the background.

This comes almost two years after the veteran broadcaster stepped down from CBS Evening News as an anchor; however, she will be serving on 60 Minutes and as a full-time co-host of CBS Morning alongside Gayle and Nate Burleson.

Now, sources have revealed to the outlet, "People were looking at this picture and understanding what it said about the future of CBS News."

They continued, "Norah knows the network, she knows how to handle the biggest stories, and she knows how to handle the new bosses."

"Tony Dokoupil is a nice guy, Margaret Brennan is very smart, and Gayle King has powerful connections, but Norah is a real survivor," they further noted.

It is pertinent to mention here that Norah O'Donnell served as an anchor and managing editor of CBS Evening News for more than five years.

On the other hand, her colleagues Gayle King has served for almost fourteen years, and Tony Dokoupil has served for seven years.