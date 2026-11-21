Hollywood actor John Travolta attended a star-studded GQ award ceremony accompanied by his daughter Ella and sister Ellen.

Sharing pictures from the ceremony on Instagram, the actor described the night as “such a fantastic evening.”

Travolta wrote that he had brought his daughter Ella and sister Ellen, and expressed gratitude to the organizers.

“I wanted to thank everyone at GQ, especially Tobias for making it such a special evening! And congratulations to all the winners!!,” he said in the Instagram caption accompanying the photographs.

The post offered a personal glimpse into Travolta’s family life amid the glamour of the awards circuit.

Known for iconic roles in films such as Saturday Night Fever and Pulp Fiction, Travolta has remained a prominent figure in entertainment for decades.

The GQ ceremony, which honors achievements across fashion, culture and entertainment, drew a high-profile crowd.

Travolta’s appearance with close family members underscored a more intimate side to the red-carpet occasion.



