Britney Spears drops exciting update about long-awaited jewelry line
Britney Spears is all set to launch a jewelry line in the coming months
Britney Spears has shared a major update about her long-awaited jewelry line.
“Heading to London to work on my new jewelry line and thinking of changing the name,” the 44-year-old pop sensation penned on Instagram on Friday.
She further wrote, “I don’t want to offend anyone by calling it ‘B Tiny’ because I know how mean people can be to people who are overweight or underweight."
"So many judgments by others, it made me sad … that was so last year," Britney added.
The Toxic hitmaker has been planning to enter into the jewelry sector for quite some time.
“I do not have a clothing line, [but] I’m actually thinking about doing a jewelry line,” Britney said during a 2003 radio interview.
“It’s going to be called B Tiny, and it’s all, like, really small, intricate, little, tiny jewelry," she added.
In 2024, the pop star officially announced her B Tiny venture.
“My first jewelry line coming soon!!! Delicate extremely different and one of a kind pieces,” she penned on IG.
“I’m so excited !!! Realizing how cool it is to be an artist that can be passionate in so many different ways !!! B Tiny coming soon !!! Girls, you’re gonna f***ing love it !!!” added Britney.
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