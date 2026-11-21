Alec Baldwin pays tribute to Stacy Keach in latest video

Alec Baldwin paid tribute to late actor Stacy Keach in a video posted on social media, recalling how he knew him and praising his work.

"A truly great artist is gone," Baldwin captioned his video on Instagram.

Stacy Keach, one of America’s finest stage actors who became best known for playing scruffy private eye Mike Hammer on TV and whose career was nearly derailed after he was imprisoned in 1984 for trying to smuggle cocaine into Britain, died on November 11. He was 85.

Keach died at home in Magdalenka, Poland, “after a long and difficult battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure,” his wife, Malgosia Tomassi Keach, said in a statement.

Keach had previously suffered a heart attack onstage in Chicago in June 2017.

Though he was considered a preeminent interpreter of Shakespeare and a favorite of such legendary directors as John Huston, Keach was indelibly linked with his take on the hard-boiled Hammer, the fictitious TV private detective created by crime novelist Mickey Spillane.



