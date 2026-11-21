Tim Allen, Jane Hajduk share surprising details of their date nights

Tim Allen and Jane Hajduk offered insights into their date nights.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, the couple revealed how they spend their date night looks like even after two decades of being together.

“Watching a movie,” Tim said, while Jane added, “In a theater, though. We’ll go out.”

Tim also shared a hilarious memory of a movie outing, saying, “We went to see Ebenezer Scrooge and we loved it and then the alarms went off and we had to leave,”

“There was a fire alarm,” noting, “And we were probably ... 20 minutes into it,” Jane added.

The duo was questioned if they were responsible for the alarm; they first denied it before Tim hilariously stating, “Yeah, I pulled it.”

Previously speaking with the outlet, the pair shared the secret of their strong bond, stating, “We talk,” Jane said,

On the other hand, her longtime husband acknowledged, “That’s right, we talk. We do. And we’re good buddies.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Tim Allen and Jane Hajduk tied the knot on October 7, 2006, at Grand Lake, Colorado, USA, after dating for almost five years.

Moreover, they share a 17-year-old daughter, elizabeth allen dick, who starred alongside her father in the 2022 TV series The Santa Clauses.

Tim played the character Scott Calvin, known as Santa Claus, while Elizabeth portrayed Scott’s daughter, Sandra Calvin Claus.