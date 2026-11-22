Alix Earle’s father gets honest about their working dynamic

Alix Earle’s father, TJ Earle, recently got candid and recalled the struggles they faced initially as co-workers.

For those unaware, TJ ran a construction company with his brothers for years and later stepped in as his daughter Alix’s business manager after she became a popular social media personality.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 53-year-old revealed that he and his daughter took their time to develop a comfortable working relationship.

He said, “She would not respond to emails, answer my calls or would roll her eyes at me in a meeting, which is typical stuff for a 20-something to do to their dad, but not someone you work with.”

“Finally, I said, ‘Alix, listen, I’ve been doing this a long time with family, and here’s how it needs to work. There’s Dad, and then when it’s business, you treat me no differently than you would treat anybody else on the team,’” the father recalled.

TJ went on to praise her, saying, “She’s super respectful to everyone, so that was easy for her.”

He also highlighted the 25-year-old media personality’s ambitious nature as well as her fearlessness.

TJ gushed, “In her youth, she was a terrible basketball player, but she didn’t care. She was really small, but she went out there and gave it 100%.”

“It didn’t matter that people thought she wasn’t good at it. She did the same on TikTok. She was always giving the camera to somebody and asking them to take videos of her wherever we went. We all made fun of her and gave her the nickname ‘TikTok.’ She knew she wanted to do it and just kept powering through,” he elaborated.

It is pertinent to mention that Alix Earle shot to stardom on TikTok in late 2022.