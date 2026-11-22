Jodie Foster makes stunning confession about Disney film 'The Lion King'

Jodie Foster recently got candid and opened up about her love for The Lion King.

Foster chatted with PEOPLE magazine to promote her forthcoming animated Disney project Hexed, revealing that she has watched the 1994 film that follows a young lion prince named Simba “way over a hundred times.”

The 64-year-old American actress and filmmaker admitted that her love for The Lion King went to extremes after she embraced motherhood by welcoming her two sons, Charles "Charlie" Bernard Foster and Christopher "Kit" Bernard Foster, whom she shares with her former partner, Cydney Bernard.

She said, “Gosh, because I had two sons during the whole animation fever, so I’ve seen every animated movie you could ever imagine in my era.”

“But Lion King is my favorite movie ever. I’ve watched it way over a hundred times,” Foster emphasized.

It is pertinent to mention that she is returning with another Disney project titled Hexed, marking her first voice role in an animated film more than 50 years after her first studio movie, Napoleon and Samantha, which came out in 1972.

Referring to her character, Queen Celeste, the villainous witch queen, in Hexed, the Inside Man star said it was “totally fun” to play the role.

“It’s always fun playing a villain because they’re honest people. They’re honestly bad and they’re unashamed of living up to their destiny as villains. There’s something about that honestly that’s always really compelling where you’re just like, ‘Ooh, I can’t believe she said that,’” Jodie Foster said.

Hexed is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 25, 2026.