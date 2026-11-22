Ariana Grande expresses shock over the extent of her popularity
Ariana Grande recalled being shocked when she heard her music play
Ariana Grande just revealed that she heard her music play at the place she least expected.
The Focker-in-Law actress never expects anyone to recognise her, but she shared a knowing moment with her beautician when one of her hits unexpectedly came on the radio in the treatment room while she was getting a bikini wax.
In a joint interview with Focker-in-Law co-star Beanie Feldstein for Harper's Bazaar, she was asked, “What’s the wildest place you’ve heard your own song playing?”
Ariana replied, “Yeah, I was one time getting a bikini wax. Yeah, I was, and this song came on... I didn’t think she knew who I was at all.”
"I never assume anyone does, and she was, you know, doing her work at her job and my song came on and she was like [small laugh],” she added.
Ariana then acted out the knowing looks they gave one another and recalled, “And she was like, ‘And my kids love your show, by the way.' And I was like, 'Oh, perfect.’”
But the 33-year-old singer-and-actress wasn't embarrassed by what could have been an awkward moment. “You know, it was just very, it was wonderful. I love women and being a woman. It was very bonding."
Earlier this week, Ariana Grande was nominated for four Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year and Best Music Video for hate that i made you love me, Best Pop Vocal Album for *petal* and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance for Wicked: For Good track For Good with Cynthia Erivo, and she later admitted she cried when she got the news.
Expressing her excitement, she penned a lengthy post on Instagram, writing, "Hellow [sic], good day, crying !!!!!!!!!!! Petal !!!!!!!!! I am so overwhelmed, it is hard to find words at the moment. But for now, simply … Thank you so, so much @grammys for recognizing my sweet Petal and Hate That I Made You Love Me in this way…”
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