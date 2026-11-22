Ariana Grande expresses shock over the extent of her popularity

Ariana Grande just revealed that she heard her music play at the place she least expected.

The Focker-in-Law actress never expects anyone to recognise her, but she shared a knowing moment with her beautician when one of her hits unexpectedly came on the radio in the treatment room while she was getting a bikini wax.

In a joint interview with Focker-in-Law co-star Beanie Feldstein for Harper's Bazaar, she was asked, “What’s the wildest place you’ve heard your own song playing?”

Ariana replied, “Yeah, I was one time getting a bikini wax. Yeah, I was, and this song came on... I didn’t think she knew who I was at all.”

"I never assume anyone does, and she was, you know, doing her work at her job and my song came on and she was like [small laugh],” she added.

Ariana then acted out the knowing looks they gave one another and recalled, “And she was like, ‘And my kids love your show, by the way.' And I was like, 'Oh, perfect.’”

But the 33-year-old singer-and-actress wasn't embarrassed by what could have been an awkward moment. “You know, it was just very, it was wonderful. I love women and being a woman. It was very bonding."

Earlier this week, Ariana Grande was nominated for four Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year and Best Music Video for hate that i made you love me, Best Pop Vocal Album for *petal* and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance for Wicked: For Good track For Good with Cynthia Erivo, and she later admitted she cried when she got the news.

Expressing her excitement, she penned a lengthy post on Instagram, writing, "Hellow [sic], good day, crying !!!!!!!!!!! Petal !!!!!!!!! I am so overwhelmed, it is hard to find words at the moment. But for now, simply … Thank you so, so much @grammys for recognizing my sweet Petal and Hate That I Made You Love Me in this way…”