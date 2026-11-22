Florence Pugh has ‘career fever,’ talks about boundaries

Florence Pugh it’s opening up about work life balance in the latest interview.



The 30-year-old actress reveals that she has clear boundaries when it comes to giving her self time on set.

Speaking at the 2026 ELLE Women in Hollywood, Pugh reveals: “I think very early on I was taught by a fantastic mentor that no one is going to let you know when the good time is.”

She tells PEOPLE: “You have to be the person that designates your break, your holiday, your boundaries, what you need, what you don’t need,” she continues. “That’s not going to come from anybody else. That’s going to come from you.”

“The sooner you can figure that out, the sooner your life will be a lot more simple,” she says.

“I’ve tried to make sure that I’m a part of this journey, I’m controlling this schedule because otherwise you feel like you don’t have control,” Pugh adds. “And it feels better with all those boundaries in place.”

“I’m an absolute work maniac,” she admitted, explaining that she had reached a point where she could no longer ignore her exhaustion.

“I suddenly woke up last year and I was like, ‘I hate how much of my life I’ve missed,’ ” she said. “Yes, I want to have a career forever, but that’s not going to happen if I work myself into the ground.”