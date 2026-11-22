'Bridgerton' star Hannah Dodd to lead new rom-com with Nick Jonas

Bridgerton star Hannah Dodd is adding another romantic role to her portfolio after landing a leading part in a new Netflix Christmas film alongside Nick Jonas.

The streaming giant confirmed the casting on social media on Friday, announcing that Dodd and Jonas will star in the upcoming festive rom-com, titled The More The Merrier. Production has already begun in New Jersey, with Ari Sandel directing, per Deadline.

The film follows a carefree bachelor whose life takes an unexpected turn when he suddenly finds himself looking after his cousin's child. Things become even more complicated when the child's godmother arrives and seeks custody. However, their initially awkward situation soon develops into an unexpected love story.

Tamara Chestna has written the screenplay, while Jonas will also serve as a producer alongside Steve Barnett, Mark Ross and Spencer Berman.

The announcement comes just as Netflix confirms that filming on the fifth season of Bridgerton has wrapped. Dodd joined the period drama in 2024, taking over the role of Francesca Stirling from series three.

The upcoming season, expected to premiere in 2027, will see Dodd lead the story alongside Masali Baduza, who plays Michaela Stirling.

Set two years after the events of the previous season, the new episodes will explore the developing romance between Francesca and Michaela after the death of Francesca's husband, Lord John Stirling.