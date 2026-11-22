Alec Baldwin spills if he would ever participate in DWTS

Alec Baldwin is touching upon his real feelings over wife Hilaria Baldwin‘s dancing gig.



The actor reveals he would never follow the footsteps of Hilaria after her run for ‘Dancing With the Stars.’

Speaking to the New York City premiere of Unbearable Christmas, the 68-year-old tells PEOPLE that although the show is “very entertaining,” it’s also “a little strange” to him

Baldwin added that he would “never in 10,000 years” do the show himself before adding: “No, never.”

This comes as Hilaria admitted that Baldwin has been very supportive during her time on the show.

“He’s been wanting me to do this show for a very long time, and he has been very supportive, and he’s very happy for this,” she said. “I’ve supported him through a lot, and I think he’s excited to do this.”

“My kids came up to me, and they said that they almost cried that I was standing there, so it’s like, ‘Let’s not do that again,’ because it’ll make me cry,” Hilaria told PEOPLE about the taping. “And it will make them cry, and then we’ll all be sad.”

This comes as Alec Baldwin earlier revealed the one thing he wants above all else for his eight children.

Speaking to E! News at the premiere of the documentary Gaslit on 12 June, the 68-year-old actor said: "I want my kids to grow up having hope, because right now it's more hopeless than I've ever seen."