Tim Allen and wife Jane Hajduk reveal their favourite kind of date nights

For Tim Allen and his wife, Jane Hajduk, keeping their relationship strong after 20 years of marriage does not require elaborate date nights. A trip to the cinema is more than enough.

The pair shared their approach while attending the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Stardust Ball in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

“Watching a movie,” Allen, 73, said was enough to spend quality time together when asked about their ideal date night.

Hajduk, 60, then quickly added that they prefer watching films “in a theater” rather than staying home.

The couple also revealed that they stick to traditional cinema snacks, choosing popcorn and Raisinets when they head out for a movie.

However, their most recent cinema trip did not go quite as planned. Allen and Hajduk said they were forced to leave a screening of Johnny Depp’s Ebenezer after a fire alarm went off around 20 minutes into the film.

Their appearance comes shortly after the couple marked their 20th wedding anniversary. They married in Colorado on October 7, 2006, and share a daughter, Elizabeth, 17. Allen also has a daughter, Katherine, 36, from his previous marriage to Laura Deibel.