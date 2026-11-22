Britney Spears reaches out to estranged family with now-deleted apology: Read here

Britney Spears has apologised to her estranged family in a now-deleted Instagram post

The 44-year-old singer shared an emotional message on Saturday, November 21, addressing unnamed relatives.

She admitted she misses them and regrets bringing up painful memories from the past.

"I'm so blessed to have such a beautiful family," she wrote. "I'm so very sorry for bringing up past issues, but I think I did because I realized I needed to protect my heart."

Spears also said she had the tendency to be childish and embarrassing, and that despite everything that had happened, she still loved her family deeply.

“My stubbornness is childish and embarrassing. Thoughts on the past, I’m obviously human and there actually might be something to those things I said [psychology] wise.”

She concluded the note, saying, “Either way I’m sorry to my family bringing up those memories, but I’ve never actually spoke to them face to face on it…it’s frankly bc I just miss them like crazy!!! And I’m very sorry!!!”

Interestingly, the post featured an AI-generated image of two cats enjoying tea in London. The cats were dressed in pink and beige cardigans, while Big Ben could be seen through the window.

Britney's message comes after years of publicly discussing her complicated relationship with her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, and younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

In her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, the Grammy winner looked back on her relationship with Jamie Lynn, writing that her "heart goes out" to her younger sister for growing up in her shadow.

Much of the family's strained relationship has also been linked to Britney's 13-year conservatorship, which began in 2008 and was overseen by her father.

In June 2021, Britney spoke publicly in court about the arrangement, saying she was unhappy, depressed and crying every day. Jamie was suspended as her estate conservator in September that year.

After the conservatorship was officially terminated in November 2021, the former father and daughter fought over conservatorship-related fees in April 2024. They later settled, but the terms were not disclosed publicly.