Russell Brand begins campaign from jail: ‘Free Russell’

Russell Brand is currently promoting the Free Russell merchandise via his wellness supplement company, Reborn Wellness.

The convicted rapist, who was sentenced to prison earlier this month, is selling a black T-shirt that reads "Free Russell Brand" in white lettering, along with a matching hat, each retailing at $34.99.

Source: russellbrand.com

For the same price, he is also selling another T-shirt with his face in a pose inspired by the iconic image of Che Guevara by Cuban photographer Alberto Korda.

On it are the words "Free Russell" against a red and blue background.

The shirts are billed as "100% cotton for maximum softness".

The website notes that the merch is "fundraiser apparel", with the description, "Stand with Russell against injustice. Silenced for speaking out. Stand with him."

These shirts are also linked for sale on the former comedian's official website, russellbrand.com, where he also sells supplements including creatine powder, methylene blue and bovine colostrum.

This move comes after Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on November 9 following his conviction on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

The actor and comedian is currently being held at low-security prison HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, England.

A rather concerning factor is that since his conviction and subsequent imprisonment, he has been accused of sexual misconduct by six more women. It is unknown what direction Russell Brand’s fate could take if investigations take place regarding this.