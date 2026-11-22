‘Strictly Come Dancing’ involves police after bizarre prank on live show

Strictly Come Dancing has had to call in the police after the rather bizarre disruption that took place during the live show on Saturday night.

A famous YouTube prankster who previously disrupted Match of The Day has claimed that he was the cause of the disturbance, that is playing s*x noises in the background of the show.

Daniel Jarvis, from Gravesend in Kent, is thought to have left judge Motsi Mabuse red-faced after hiding a mobile phone at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Footage of him watching the episode on a livestream shows him calling on a small phone before the noise then sounds in the studio and he shouts, “It's coming I can hear it! Ah yes!”

Back in 2023 he sent BBC Match of the Day into meltdown when he smuggled a phone on set that played s*x noises live on air in an almost identical stunt to the Strictly one this weekend.

He has also managed to invade countless sporting arenas in recent years, infiltrating Twickenham, the Oval, Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium and Cheltenham Festival.

On Strictly, host Emma Willis was forced to issue an apology to viewers after the prankster triggered the offensive ringtone, prompting the BBC to call police on site.

The moment happened when judge Motsi Mabuse was delivering her feedback to Delta Goodrem, who had just performed a Quickstep to I Wanna Be The Only One by Eternal and Bebe Winans with Kai Widdrington.

Motsi, who was distracted by the sounds coming from behind her, paused as she delivered her verdict and turned to look before commenting, “It's not me.”

When the show came to an end, Emma addressed the disruption and said, “We would like to apologise if you heard any audio disruption earlier in tonight's show and for any offence caused.”

While a spokesman told the Daily Mail, “We apologise to any viewers offended during the live broadcast of Strictly this evening. We are investigating how this happened.”

They added the disruption will be edited out of the programme on BBC iPlayer.

And a spokesman for Lancashire Police told the outlet, “We are aware of an incident that took place during the filming of Strictly Come Dancing in Blackpool. We have been in contact with the event organisers, and a formal complaint has been made to us. A mobile phone has been seized and we are now looking into the matter to see if any criminal offences have taken place.”