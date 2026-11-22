Ron Howard shares his honest take on Academy Awards

Ron Howard recently got candid and shared his honest take on winning Academy Awards.

For those unaware, the 72-year-old American filmmaker and actor earned two Oscars for the 2001 biographical drama A Beautiful Mind in the categories of Best Picture and Best Director at the 74th Oscars in 2002.

A Beautiful Mind, a biographical drama film about the mathematician John Nash [Russell Crowe], who won a Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, is returning to theatres to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Howard reminisced about the success he earned through the project, especially the Academy Awards.

Voicing his thoughts, he said, “As a movie lover, the Academy Awards have always been a tradition I embraced even if I would also always take it with the appropriate grain of salt.”

“Still, when it happened it meant a hell of a lot to me, and I know if it ever happens again, it will be just as thrilling as it was that night,” The DaVinci Code star added.

It is pertinent to mention that Ron Howard was a household name due to his television projects, as he played famous character of Richie Cunningham and Opie Taylor on Happy Days and The Andy Griffith Show, respectively.

A Beautiful Mind is returning to theaters for a 25th-anniversary re-release on November 22 and November 23, 2026.