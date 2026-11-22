Who convinced Joe Russo to return to the Avengers franchise for 'Doomsday'?

When cameras switched off on the shoot for Avengers: Endgame, the Russo brothers probably had no idea they could return to directing another Avengers film in the future.



But that's exactly what happened nearly a decade later, when they returned to filming Avengers: Doomsday.

And, according to Joe Russo, they credited Robert Downey Jr. for convincing them, despite being reluctant at first, to return to shoot a Marvel film at such a scale.

At first, Russo heaped praise on the actor, saying, “He’s a very dear friend of mine, but I also think he’s the greatest actor of his generation. This is a supremely talented, charismatic human being."

He said, "And he translates incredibly well on a global scale. There’s something about the nature of his performance that translates."

Then the director recalled Downey asking him whether he was open to returning to the Avengers franchise.

“I was still recovering from Infinity Wars and Endgame. And I was hesitant… he’s smart, he doesn’t push too much, he just kind of dropped the idea on the table and let it sit there, and then after dinner, he brought it up again, and I was like, ‘I don’t think I could do it, I’m still too tired.’ And then this festered for a little bit. And he didn’t even really tell me what he was going to do going back,” recalled Russo at the Qatar Film Committee’s second Doha Industry Days.

Later, Downey left Russo even more intrigued with the suggestion that he wanted to portray Doctor Doom.

“And then another conversation happened where he said, ‘You know, I’m going to play Doom’. And I said, ‘That’s a really clever idea."

He continued, I can see a corollary there. There are thematics, greatest hero, greatest villain. There’s a multiverse."

"There’s a reason for being. There’s a compelling idea there. And I went, ‘Well, of course, who else could play the greatest villain other than you.”

However, Russo was still hesitant. “It started to simmer in my brain a little bit. But we didn’t have a story. You can’t just show up with an empty canvas, so I still said no.”

For this part, screenwriter Steve McFeely swooped in. Stitching up a storyline that finally convinced Russo to get on board.

Avengers: Doomsday opens in theatres on Dec. 18.