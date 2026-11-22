James Gray recalls Francis Ford Coppola's bombshell advice

James Gray has spent his career following one piece of advice from Francis Ford Coppola.

At the Doha Film Festival on Sunday, November 22, the 57-year-old American filmmaker and film producer revealed that he found a guiding principle for his filmmaking career in Coppola’s advice to embrace what makes him unique.

During a press conference, Gray said of Coppola, “He said, ‘Be personal, James. There’s only one of you in this world.’”

“I’ve tried to take that to heart, that if I have anything to say at all, if I have a voice that matters at all, it’s best that I become as personal as I can,” the Paper Tiger director quipped.

Gray confessed that he still recalls Coppola’s advice years after spending time in the entertainment world. He also highlighted sudden pressure on directors, as they are being forced to suppress their voices.

He said, “So much of the system, the systems in the cinema, both in the United States and abroad, try to discourage you from your own voice.”

“Or, if they don’t discourage you actively, they try to get you to bury your voice in a larger statement, or another form of genre, where it’s hidden,” James Gray noted.